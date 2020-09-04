"How can we have a normal and calm negotiation with them?!” - Napoli chairman discusses Man City transfer saga

Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis has, once again, been discussing the potential transfer of Kalidou Koulibaly to Manchester City; and these comments may explain why there's been such a hold up in discussions.

A quote relayed by Fabrizio Romano said this: “How can we have a normal and calm negotiation with Manchester City to sell Koulibaly? They won’t talk directly with us because of the Jorginho deal two years ago...”

This may describe why the Senegalese centre-back isn't already wearing a sky blue shirt. Bitterness from the deal which saw Jorginho join Premier League rivals Chelsea instead of Manchester City is still rife. It was claimed at the time that the Italian midfielder had struck a deal with City, despite them doing a full u-turn and opting for the London club.

The latest reports suggest that Manchester City and Napoli are still nowhere near a deal for the 29-year-old, with the Serie A club continuing to hold out for the €80 million valuation set at the very start of this saga.

You get the feeling this could drag on for a little while longer...

