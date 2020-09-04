SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

"How can we have a normal and calm negotiation with them?!” - Napoli chairman discusses Man City transfer saga

harryasiddall

Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis has, once again, been discussing the potential transfer of Kalidou Koulibaly to Manchester City; and these comments may explain why there's been such a hold up in discussions.

A quote relayed by Fabrizio Romano said this: “How can we have a normal and calm negotiation with Manchester City to sell Koulibaly? They won’t talk directly with us because of the Jorginho deal two years ago...”

fbl-ita-seriea-inter-napoli

This may describe why the Senegalese centre-back isn't already wearing a sky blue shirt. Bitterness from the deal which saw Jorginho join Premier League rivals Chelsea instead of Manchester City is still rife. It was claimed at the time that the Italian midfielder had struck a deal with City, despite them doing a full u-turn and opting for the London club.

The latest reports suggest that Manchester City and Napoli are still nowhere near a deal for the 29-year-old, with the Serie A club continuing to hold out for the €80 million valuation set at the very start of this saga.

You get the feeling this could drag on for a little while longer...

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra 

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"I’m ready to sell him if some club will submit the right bid." - Napoli chairman hints at Man City transfer

Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis has spoken more about the transfer saga involving defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

Danny Lardner

"We have nothing on the table on this matter.“ - Sporting Director of La Liga side on rumoured Man City target

After Manchester City have been heavily linked with Sevilla defender Diego Carlos, Sevilla sporting director Monchi cooled the fire surrounding his Brazilian centre-half.

Adam Booker

Man City centre-back to STAY at the club for the remainder of his contract

Spanish football writer Adrian Sanchez has reported that Eric Garcia will stay one more season at Manchester City and will leave for free next summer upon the expiry of his contract.

Adam Booker

by

PAUL SAS

Sevilla show signs of 'caution' with Man City 'testing' star defender - possible offer could be made

AS reports suggest that there is ‘caution’ at Sevilla that Manchester City could make a move for Diego Carlos at some point. City are ‘testing the player’ and the possibility of making a bid. However, they will not match his €75M release clause.

Adam Booker

Man City issue an 'ultimatum' for Napoli centre-back - the club ready to explore other options

Manchester City are ready to accept Napoli’s request for €70m + bonuses for huge transfer target Kalidou Koulibaly.

Sam Puddephatt

Situation regarding Napoli centre-back 'heading towards a conclusion' - player 'dreams' of playing in the Premier League

The increasingly uncertain situation regarding Manchester City's pursuit of Napoli's Koulibaly seems to be reaching an end.

Nathan Allen

Breaking: Napoli president confirms Kalidou Koulibaly can leave the club, on one condition

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has confirmed that reported Manchester City target Kalidou Koulibaly can leave the Serie A club this summer, but on one condition.

Freddie Pye

by

IANT

Barcelona star offered deal worth €700 million by Man City - reasons behind his decision to move revealed

Lionel Messi has been offered a bumper deal worth around €700 million by Manchester City to join the club this summer.

harryasiddall

by

Old Shagnasty

Man City CEO to travel to Barcelona this Friday - possible deal revealed

The Man City CEO is expected in the Catalan capital soon as Messi chase steps up a gear.

Nathan Allen

by

Old Shagnasty

Breaking: Lionel Messi's father concludes meeting with Barcelona president - both sides remain firm on stance

According to fresh reports, Jorge Messi and Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu have held initial talks over the potential departure of Lionel Messi.

harryasiddall