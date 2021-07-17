How Man City Aim To Generate £100M Through Player Sales BEFORE First-Team Stars Leave

Manchester City are looking to raise funds close to £100 million before even offloading any senior players this summer, according to reports.

The Premier League champions need to trim their wage bill by sanctioning the sales of several fringe players before introducing fresh names ahead of the new campaign.

Harry Kane and Jack Grealish are the club's top transfer targets this summer, but the Sky Blues want to balance the books by selling a series of players to gather funds that would help them in their pursuit of the attacking duo.

Jack Harrison has already completed an £11 million move to Leeds United after spending the previous season on loan with the Peacocks, while Angelino has sealed a permanent transfer to RB Leipzig for a reported fee of £16 million.

According to James Ducker of The Telegraph, City will try to bank a sum in the vicinity of £100 million from fringe player sales, with the added possibility of a few senior stars heading for the exit door as well.

Lukas Nmecha has joined VfL Wolfsburg for £11 million, with City including a 15% sell-on clause plus a buy-back option for the German striker, as reported by Simon Bajkowski of Manchester Evening News on Friday.

The sales of Pedro Porro and midfield trio Yangel Herrera, Ivan Ilic and Morgan Rodgers could yield an additional £50 million for City to invest in other areas of the squad.

The club's strategy of signing the best talents across the globe and letting them gain experience within the City Football Group (CFG) has bode extremely well over the past decade, as more clubs have been brought under the umbrella of the Abu Dhabi-based ownership in recent years.



A recent report by Sam Lee of The Athletic backed up the importance of a clear-out at the Etihad Stadium, with the board keen on moving players on to help them boost their chances of strengthening their frontline this summer.

Owing largely to the financial restraints of the COVID-19 pandemic, City could be given a hand in their bid to land Kane and Grealish should they play their cards right by bringing in additional revenue from player sales this summer.

