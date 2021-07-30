How Man City's Champions League Victory Over Borussia Dortmund Impacted Jack Grealish's Belief Over Transfer

A new report on Friday has revealed how Jack Grealish watched Manchester City's impressive Champions League performance over Borussia Dortmund last season with resentment and a sense of eagerness to reach such a level.

It has been reported recently that Grealish is torn over his decision to undergo a big-money move to the Etihad Stadium or staying at Villa past the season, with a final decision on his future expected to be made when he returns from holiday next week.

Despite having four years left on his contract, the 25-year-old has been heavily linked with a switch to the Premier League champions, who has made Grealish one of their top targets ahead of the new campaign, alongside Tottenham marksman Harry Kane.

After rejecting an offer to extend his stay at Villa, the England international is nearing a British-record move to City, which would surpass the £89 million spent by Manchester United on Paul Pogba in 2016, with reports suggesting that Grealish has agreed personal terms over a huge contract with Pep Guardiola's side.

With Villa reportedly demanding £100 million for their academy graduate, City are believed to be negotiating a lower sum with the Birmingham side, whose owners will not force Grealish to stay against his wishes, it has been mentioned.

According to Birmingham Mail, members of Grealish's camp are 'split' over the impending decision on his future - whether he should stay at Villa and help their growing project in the coming years, or sign for City and challenge for the biggest prizes in the game under Pep Guardiola.

It has further been revealed that Grealish developed a sense of resentment as he watched fellow England talents Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham compete in the Champions League quarter-final tie between City and Borussia Dortmund in April, which lit a fire in his belly to compete for trophies on the domestic and European front.

Furthermore, it has been suggested that Grealish is expected to return from holiday on Monday, with all parties to be made known where his future lies in the space of a week.

The Sky Blues are looking to challenge on all fronts again next term, and Grealish has been identified as a priority signing for Guardiola, who has personally requested City to broker a move for Tottenham forward Harry Kane, who believes that the north London side are in a position to cash in on him this summer.

City are reportedly willing to splash their transfer record to bring Kane and Grealish to the Etihad Stadium this summer, with Guardiola keen to add both players to his ranks as contrary to reports suggesting that the Premier League champions will need to prioritise one over the other.

The Manchester side are looking to generate funds up to £100 million from sales of fringe players, but could need to sanction the sales of a few senior stars to aid them in their chase of the two of the league's best attacking players.

