Barcelona star 'snubs' Man City in favour of Serie A switch

Danny Lardner

Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo is set to snub interest from Manchester City and instead sign for Juventus this summer, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo.

The right-back would be part of a swap deal for Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic, after Barcelona's Arthur Melo was initially offered but the Brazilian refused to leave the Nou Camp.

Instead, Barcelona have reportedly offered Semedo directly to Juventus - the 26-year-old would instead compete with Mattia De Sciglio instead of coming to Manchester.

According to some Spanish reports, Barcelona were initially willing to swap Semedo for City's João Cancelo, who hasn't exactly made the right-back position his own since he arrived in August of last year.

GettyImages-1195454883

Semedo is a fast and direct full-back, who won the UEFA Nations League with Portugal last year. He is capable of playing on either side of the defence, which would certainly be of great help to Guardiola, especially if his back four is plagued with injuries again next season as it was throughout the 19-20 campaign.

