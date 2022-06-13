Report: Huddersfield and Brighton Both Interested In Manchester City Starlet James McAtee

Having amassed 25 goals contributions in just 23 games in the Premier League Two, with 18 of those being goals, its clear to see why James McAtee is one of the most highly rated youngsters in Manchester City’s academy.

His goalscoring feats are even more impressive when its taken into account that he is mainly deployed as an attacking midfielder and it is understood that his goalscoring prowess has signalled interest from two different teams.

IMAGO / Colorsport

According to a report by Yorkshire Live journalist Steven Chicken play-off final runners up Huddersfield Town are one of the interested parties and are looking to take the young midfielder on loan.

However, he states that reports over the past few days claiming he is ‘set to join’ the West Yorkshire side are false.

Huddersfield’s chances of securing McAtee’s services on loan may have been damaged due to interest from Premier League Brighton.

Chicken reports that Brighton are keen to include McAtee in a swap deal for seagulls full back Marc Cucurella, who is heavily linked with the blues.

If City are serious about their interest in the Spaniard and the seagulls are reluctant to make any deal without McAtee involved, it seems unlikely that Huddersfield will secure their man.

