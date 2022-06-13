Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Huddersfield and Brighton Both Interested In Manchester City Starlet James McAtee

Having amassed 25 goals contributions in just 23 games in the Premier League Two, with 18 of those being goals, its clear to see why James McAtee is one of the most highly rated youngsters in Manchester City’s academy.

His goalscoring feats are even more impressive when its taken into account that he is mainly deployed as an attacking midfielder and it is understood that his goalscoring prowess has signalled interest from two different teams.

McAtee vs Sporting Home 2

According to a report by Yorkshire Live journalist Steven Chicken play-off final runners up Huddersfield Town are one of the interested parties and are looking to take the young midfielder on loan.

However, he states that reports over the past few days claiming he is ‘set to join’ the West Yorkshire side are false.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Huddersfield’s chances of securing McAtee’s services on loan may have been damaged due to interest from Premier League Brighton.

Chicken reports that Brighton are keen to include McAtee in a swap deal for seagulls full back Marc Cucurella, who is heavily linked with the blues. 

If City are serious about their interest in the Spaniard and the seagulls are reluctant to make any deal without McAtee involved, it seems unlikely that Huddersfield will secure their man. 

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Haaland
News

Premier League All-Time Leading Goal Scorer Alan Shearer Makes Bold Erling Haaland Prediction

By Elliot Thompson1 hour ago
haaland
News

Report: Erling Haaland’s Potential Kit Number Revealed After Transfer To Manchester City

By Jake Mahon1 hour ago
Haaland New
Features/Opinions

A Look At New Manchester City Star Erling Haaland’s Career So Far

By Jake Mahon2 hours ago
haaland
News

"Home Here"- Manchester City's newest Star Erling Haaland on his Summer Switch

By Alex Caddick2 hours ago
New Manchester City Signing Erling Haaland
News

Twitter Reacts To Erling Haaland Announcement

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
De Bruyne vs Fulham Home
News

Manchester City Star Kevin De Bruyne Speaks Out Against Nations League

By Jake Mahon3 hours ago
Bellingham x Haaland BVB
News

Erling Haaland Announced As Manchester City’s Newest Player in Throwback Photoshoot

By Jake Mahon5 hours ago
Alvarez Argentina 2
News

Aston Villa Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez Tips Julian Alvarez To Become 'Superstar'

By Elliot Thompson16 hours ago