Huge player-exchange deal between Man City, Inter Milan and Barcelona discussed

markgough96

Manchester City, Inter Milan and Barcelona have held talks involving a complex set of deals involving the players Joao Cancelo, Lautaro Martinez and Nelson Semedo, according to Corriere dello Sport as reported by SempreInter.

The bizarre deal, if successful, will allegedly see Inter sign Joao Cancelo from City and Nelson Semedo arrive from Barcelona as City's replacement - allowing Lautaro Martinez to then sign for Barcelona. 

Additionally, Corriere dello Sport also state that Pep Guardiola 'does not oppose' the prospect of an exchange deal involving Cancelo and Semedo, as reported by Sport Witness. 

manchester-city-training-session (5)
(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Spanish outlet Sport echo Corriere's claim of an interest from City in the purchase of Barcelona defender Semedo - but they do not mention the complex arrangement of transfers that the Italian media suggest. 

Sport say that Semedo has an 'important offer' from City and that the player's preference is a move to the Premier League, amid speculation of his exit from Barcelona. 

The reports today follow weeks of speculation about the futures of Martinez, Cancelo and Semedo. However, this has been the first time that the deals are suggested to be interconnected. 

-----

