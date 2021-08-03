Hull City ‘On The Verge’ of Signing Man City Player On Loan

Newly-promoted Championship side Hull City are ‘on the verge’ of signing a ‘highly-rated’ Manchester City prospect on loan, according to the latest information.

Hull are currently in the process of finalising their squad preparations ahead of the 2021/22 Championship season, and according to reports, The Tigers are targeting the loan signing of a Manchester City player.

The Tigers won promotion to the Championship last season after winning the 2020/21 League One title, and the Humberside club are looking to strengthen their side with the hope of retaining their spot in the second tier.

Hull City are keen to add to their squad ahead of the new campaign and are understood to be in the market for a midfielder before the transfer window closes.

READ MORE: How Jack Grealish and Harry Kane are impacting Sterling's contract

READ MORE: Jack Grealish's Man City medical details revealed in recent reports

As per reports by The Hull Daily Mail, Championship side Hull City are 'on the verge' of completing the loan signing of a 'highly-rated prospect' from Premier League champions Manchester City.

The source is rather vague on the identity of the Manchester City “prospect” that the club are targeting.

However, as The Tigers are known to be in the market for a midfielder, it is deducible that the Manchester City player being targeted operates somewhere within the midfield.

Following the report, Hull fans and Manchester City fans alike have been speculating on who the individual could be, with the names of several Etihad youngsters being bandied about.

READ MORE: John Stones closes in on bumper new Man City contract

READ MORE: City forward visits club training ground ahead of potential transfer

Across social media, the likes of Claudio Gomes, Cole Palmer and Samuel Edozie have been mentioned as potentially being the player headed to Hull. However, there appears to be a consensus that Tommy Doyle is the player headed to Humberside.

Matthew Smith who enjoyed a strong season out on loan at Doncaster Rovers has also been speculated as being the mystery player and the move does appear to make sense with the player having impressed in the third tier last term.

Whoever the mystery man is who’s reportedly headed to Humberside, a loan move in the championship can often work wonders for a player’s career and can be vital in a player’s development.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra