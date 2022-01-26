Skip to main content

Hungarian Winger to Undergo Manchester City Medical This Week - Transfer Set to be Completed Soon

Manchester City are expected to complete the signing of rising Hungarian forward talent, Zalan Vancsa, pending a medical which is reportedly set to be conducted this week.

Over the course of the past few years, Manchester City and the City Football Academy as a whole have firmly solidified a reputation for having a keen eye for spotting quality youth talent from both the local region and all corners of the globe.

Nurturing the potential of Phil Foden into one of the world’s best young players is the finest example of their work, with the likes of Cole Palmer and James McAtee knocking on the door of Manchester City’s starting XI as well.

However, the signings of Gabriel Jesus from Palmeiras and Oleksandr Zinchenko from FC Ufa - both at 19 years of age - have proven to be major contributing factors to their silverware over the years.

Other examples such as Brazilian duo Yan Couto and Kayky in recent times prove that Manchester City are not stopping anytime soon when it comes to bringing the brightest young talents to the Etihad Stadium.

As per new information from journalist Ben Bocsak, MTK Budapest’s rising winger Zalan Vancsa is travelling to Manchester on Friday to undergo a medical and complete his move to the Premier League champions.

It has been further claimed that the deal for the Hungarian talent is set to be completed ‘soon’.

Read More

Bocsak has also reported that due to the negotiations taking longer than expected, the youngster is expected to stay on loan at MTK Budapest for the remainder of the season.

While Vancsa looked like he was set to go on loan to City Football Group-owned club  Lommel SK, it is claimed that his registration 'will take too long' in Belgium.

It is also interesting to note that the Hungary Under-17 international is represented by ICM Stellar Sport - the same company that is in association with Manchester City’s £100 million summer recruit, Jack Grealish.

17-year old Zalan Vancsa is a left-winger by trade, and is classed as one of Hungary’s finest young players.

Despite his tender age, the MTK wonderkid is also extremely versatile, capable of operating as both a striker and a right-winger - which certainly fits the bill of a Pep Guardiola player.

Zalan Vancsa is an exciting prospect, and Manchester City’s excellent track record of developing youth products makes this transfer a match made in heaven.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago0043026786h
Transfer Rumours

Hungarian Winger to Undergo Manchester City Medical This Week - Transfer Set to be Completed Soon

51 seconds ago
imago1009395248h
News

Manchester City Face Competition From Premier League Rivals Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United in Race for Brazil Sensation

15 minutes ago
McAtee cover
Transfer Rumours

Seven Clubs Show Interest in Rising City Midfielder, New Signing to Complete Etihad Switch Before Friday - Man City Transfer News and Rumours: January 25th 2022

13 hours ago
Alvarez 1
News

Breaking: Julian Alvarez to Manchester City is a DONE deal Confirms Fabrizio Romano

14 hours ago
FJ2-YgoXMAAdsbv
News

Sri Lanka, Maldives, Dubai: Where Manchester City's Stars Have Jetted Off to During the Premier League Winter Break

15 hours ago
imago1001171144h
Transfer Rumours

Kevin De Bruyne Highlights Importance of Manchester City Grinding Out Results Despite Recent Difficulties

17 hours ago
imago1009386134h
News

What Pep Guardiola and Manchester City Have Told James McAtee About His Etihad Stadium Future

17 hours ago
McAtee 2
News

Premier League Trio Interested in Manchester City’s James McAtee - Four Additional Clubs Keen on Loan Switch

18 hours ago