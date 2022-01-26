Hungarian Winger to Undergo Manchester City Medical This Week - Transfer Set to be Completed Soon

Manchester City are expected to complete the signing of rising Hungarian forward talent, Zalan Vancsa, pending a medical which is reportedly set to be conducted this week.

Over the course of the past few years, Manchester City and the City Football Academy as a whole have firmly solidified a reputation for having a keen eye for spotting quality youth talent from both the local region and all corners of the globe.

Nurturing the potential of Phil Foden into one of the world’s best young players is the finest example of their work, with the likes of Cole Palmer and James McAtee knocking on the door of Manchester City’s starting XI as well.

However, the signings of Gabriel Jesus from Palmeiras and Oleksandr Zinchenko from FC Ufa - both at 19 years of age - have proven to be major contributing factors to their silverware over the years.

Other examples such as Brazilian duo Yan Couto and Kayky in recent times prove that Manchester City are not stopping anytime soon when it comes to bringing the brightest young talents to the Etihad Stadium.

As per new information from journalist Ben Bocsak, MTK Budapest’s rising winger Zalan Vancsa is travelling to Manchester on Friday to undergo a medical and complete his move to the Premier League champions.

It has been further claimed that the deal for the Hungarian talent is set to be completed ‘soon’.

Bocsak has also reported that due to the negotiations taking longer than expected, the youngster is expected to stay on loan at MTK Budapest for the remainder of the season.

While Vancsa looked like he was set to go on loan to City Football Group-owned club Lommel SK, it is claimed that his registration 'will take too long' in Belgium.

It is also interesting to note that the Hungary Under-17 international is represented by ICM Stellar Sport - the same company that is in association with Manchester City’s £100 million summer recruit, Jack Grealish.

17-year old Zalan Vancsa is a left-winger by trade, and is classed as one of Hungary’s finest young players.

Despite his tender age, the MTK wonderkid is also extremely versatile, capable of operating as both a striker and a right-winger - which certainly fits the bill of a Pep Guardiola player.

Zalan Vancsa is an exciting prospect, and Manchester City’s excellent track record of developing youth products makes this transfer a match made in heaven.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra