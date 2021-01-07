"I am trying to improve as much as I can" - John Stones reflects on his performance in the Manchester Derby

John Stones delivered a brilliant performance as Manchester City eliminated their neighbours Manchester United from the Carabao Cup once again.

John Stones scored the game's first goal that earned the lead for the defending champions early in the second half. He then contributed to another clean sheet for City while Fernandinho's goal sealed the victory for the visitors.

This game marked John Stones' first goal for Man City since 2017. Following the match, Stones spoke with Sky Sports and reflected on his performance in the match and the ongoing season.

He talked about scoring the goal from a set-piece and discussed how important it was for them to convert all of their chances. Stones also discussed how he works hard to improve with each game and focuses on delivering his best for the team.

(Photo by PETER POWELL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Here's what he had to say; "I was trying to follow the ball in; I couldn't see the line of the ball. They held a high line, and we practised on it in training. Set pieces we know how vital they are in big games, so to get something on it was great."

Stones continued; "I'm just working hard. Trying to play as many games as I can, play as well as I can when I'm on the pitch, give everything for the shirt—staying true to myself, to what I can do and what I can improve on. Playing in these big games is something I thrive off, the team thrives off. I'm trying to improve as much as I can and playing well."

The defender also revealed Pep Guardiola's advice to the team at the halftime that motivated City to humble their arch-rivals in their backyard. The Catalan urged his players to maintain the same pressing style and be clinical in the final third.

"[He said] same again, same mentality, same pressing, same everything. The first half-hour we set the tone. How we played against such a good side at home, they caused us problems, and we dealt with that so well.

So it was more of the same, more clinical in the final third. Today we had so many chances, great moves into the box and did the job at the end of the day."

