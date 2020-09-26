"I believe everyone knows why I hugged him..." - Man City transfer target drops huge hint in potentially his final game

Manchester City appear to be closing in on the signature of Benfica centre-back Ruben Dias, as the transfer window nears it's conclusion. Saturday brought about a variety of reports as well as concrete suggestions from the player himself that a transfer may just be around the corner.

Jose Alvarez began Saturday by explaining that Rubén Dias is simply the alternative option for Manchester City, if they are unable to sign Sevilla defender Jules Koundé. A few days ago, Manchester City informed Benfica that they were willing to pay €55 million plus Nicolás Otamendi - who has already agreed to join the Liga Nos giants as apart of the operation.

However, Benfica need to ‘find a formula’ to make the deal for Nicolas Otamendi ‘viable’, reports Portuguese newspaper Record. The idea is for the Argentine defender to find an agreement with Manchester City by receiving a ‘significant amount’ upon leaving, making it easier for him to accept a reduced salary at Benfica. The 32-year-old currently earns €7M per year at the Etihad - a fee that appears to be unthinkable for the Portuguese club given their current financial situation after missing out on Champions League football for this season.

Portuguese journalist Gonçalo Lopes expanded later on Saturday afternoon, by stating that although Otamendi may indeed be on his way to the Primeira Liga side, he is not seen as ‘essential’. This stance may indeed change depending on his wages and the lack of other options for Benfica in such a short timeframe available.

And that brings us to the most important and concrete update of the day, from the man himself. Ruben Dias had this to say after Benfica's game tonight - a game in which the 23-year-old not only scored the opening goal, but also captained the side as a mark of respect from his club:

"I'm very happy of course, it was a very important game for me and being able to mark this game with a goal was very special. I believe that everyone already has a idea of why I hugged Rui Costa [sporting director]..."

(Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

The open remarks on the situation didn't stop there, with Benfica manager Jorge Jesus hampered with questions on the deal surrounding Dias and Otamendi. On the former, Jorge Jesus had this to say: "I'm pretty sure it was his last game. He's a player we're sorry to see go. But I also have some fault that he left today. This also has to do with missing the Champions League and there are things that need to be balanced."

What certainly won't have been encouraging from the viewpoint of Nicolas Otamendi, was what was said by the Benfica manager when his named was raised during the post-match press conference. Jesus stated, "If I have a choice, I want Rúben [laughs]. But if I have to have Otamendi, I'm satisfied. In Portugal, he has justified his value and Pep must not be stupid. If you want Rúben and let Otamendi come here, you should see what we all see."

Jorge Jesus continued not the topic of a replacement for Ruben Dias: "The player who is coming [to Benfica] will have to understand that my ideas are completely different from those of #ManCity. He's going to have to adapt if it's him [Otamendi]."

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

-----

