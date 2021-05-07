"I can't just go back and train now..." - Man City defender opens up on possibility of another season away from the Etihad

Manchester City Academy graduate Taylor Harwood-Bellis is open to an extended stay at Ewood Park, after an ongoing and successful loan stint with Blackburn Rovers this season.

Harwood-Bellis has been sensational for Rovers since his move back in January, putting in a string of robust performances in the heart of defence.

He has now admitted to being open to a return to the Championship side in search of regular playing time if the move materialises during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Stockport-born Manchester City academy graduate has made 17 appearances during his loan spell with Rovers so far this season, featuring in each one of the side’s last twelve games.

Thanks to a strong partnership with club captain Darragh Lenihan and with an impending vacancy in the centre-back position ahead of this summer - owing to Derrick Williams' departure, coupled with injuries at the back - the youngster will be assured playing time with the Rovers if he keeps up with his comprehensive performances.

In an interview relayed by Lancs Live this week, Harwood-Bellis admitted that he would be open to a return to Ewood Park, if he was guaranteed regular game time for his development.

"I've played this many games now I can't just go back and train now, that's not what I want, I want to play games. My ultimate goal is to play for Man City but if I can't play the amount of games I want then I'm open to going out and playing games, of course.”

"We'll have to see what happens really. We'll have to see what's happening at the end of the season and see if it's the right move for me again, the right move for City and the right move for Blackburn. If all of those three are put together and then we will see what happens," he said.

The Manchester City youngster was not guaranteed a starting role when he first arrived in January on a loan spell until the end of this season, but strong performances at the back prompted manager Tony Mowbray to give him regular starts in the heart of Blackburn’s defence.

Looking back at his time at the club ahead of his last game for the Championship side (for now at least) against Birmingham City on Sunday, Harwood-Bellis said, "It's been really good for me personally; I didn't expect to play as many games that I have. Obviously I wanted to play as much as I can but I've exceeded my expectations of what I wanted to do. It's been massive to play games and learn, I've really enjoyed it. It's been more than I could ever wish for, to be fair."

"I feel like I'm getting better in each game and in training, I'm more confident now going into games. I feel a lot more experienced now playing men's football. I knew it was going to be tough going into the Championship, I've watched it all my life and know it's one of the hardest leagues to play in. With men's football you're just going to get big guys who will want to bash you about but I enjoy that,” the 19 year old added.

Harwood-Bellis has impressed his manager, club officials and fans with his commanding performances, but will have to fight for his position against the likes of Ruben Dias, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake upon his return to Manchester in the summer - if he wants regular game time under Pep Guardiola.

With this colossal task ahead of him in his developmental years, what decision all the parties involved take for the advancement of the young centre back remains to be seen.

