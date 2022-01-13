Skip to main content

"I Can't Rule Out That One of Them Will Leave” - Bundesliga Director Refuses to Rule Out Winter Move For Man City Target

Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Director of Football, Max Eberl has refused to rule out a winter transfer for star midfielder and long-time Manchester City target, Denis Zakaria.

One of the standout performers in Pep Guardiola's star-studded line-up this season has been Rodri.

The Spaniard has transformed into a monstrous defensive midfielder who is clearly ready to take the baton from Fernandinho and make that position his own.  

Despite an inconsistent opening two campaigns in England, Rodri now looks at home in the Premier League and has been earning the high plaudits he has received from players and pundits alike.

The 25-year-old's form will please Guardiola, however, he has another issue - his club captain has six months left on his current contract and is likely to call time on an illustrious Manchester City career in the summer.

Fernandinho's exit will free up a spot in the squad for a defensive midfielder to come in and battle with Rodri for the starting position. It's been rumoured in recent weeks that alongside a striker and left-back, that is the position the club are looking to strengthen.

One player who has been linked with that spot is Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder, Denis Zakaria.

Read More

The combative midfielder has been earning rave reviews in the Bundesliga for a while now and his Mönchengladbach contract expires in six months' time.

With quotes relayed by Ronan Murphy, this is what the Director of Football at Borussia Park, Max Eberl had to say on the situation.

“There are no concrete offers for Denis Zakaria & Matthias Ginter," Eberl said.

"That there has been a lot of speculation is not surprising. Both have 6-month contracts, but if something else comes in winter, I can't rule out that one of them will leave.”

With Fernandinho still an able deputy, there are doubts whether Manchester City would entertain a January move for Zakaria. However, if he is available in the summer for free, the Blues will surely be in the race.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago1008750638h
Transfer Rumours

"I Can't Rule Out That One of Them Will Leave” - Bundesliga Director Refuses to Rule Out Winter Move For Man City Target

1 minute ago
imago1004469869h
News

Manchester City Midfielder Set for Netherlands Loan Switch in January

11 minutes ago
imago0038145702h
News

"This is Not a Club That Gives Up When The Going Gets Tough!" - Man City Chief Provides Rallying Call in Annual Report

41 minutes ago
imago0043026786h
News

Man City Chairman Reveals How Sheikh Mansour’s ‘Vision’ in 2008 Has Become The Club’s ‘Reality’ in Statement

1 hour ago
imago1008225743h
News

Journalist Reveals Pep Guardiola's Raheem Sterling Decision During Man City Pursuit of Cristiano Ronaldo

2 hours ago
imago1008161343h
Transfer Rumours

"It Depends on the Financial Situation" - Journalist Offers Update on Future of Raheem Sterling Amid Links to Barcelona and Liverpool

2 hours ago
imago1009094006h
News

City in Talks Over Possible Summer Swoop for Chelsea Defender, Brazil International Left-Back Identified as Potential Long-Term Solution - Man City Transfer News and Rumours: January 12th 2022

14 hours ago
imago1008215560h
Transfer Rumours

Man City Youngster ‘Closing In’ on Loan Move to English Side That Will 'Increase' His Playing Time

16 hours ago