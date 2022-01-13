"I Can't Rule Out That One of Them Will Leave” - Bundesliga Director Refuses to Rule Out Winter Move For Man City Target

Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Director of Football, Max Eberl has refused to rule out a winter transfer for star midfielder and long-time Manchester City target, Denis Zakaria.

One of the standout performers in Pep Guardiola's star-studded line-up this season has been Rodri.

The Spaniard has transformed into a monstrous defensive midfielder who is clearly ready to take the baton from Fernandinho and make that position his own.

Despite an inconsistent opening two campaigns in England, Rodri now looks at home in the Premier League and has been earning the high plaudits he has received from players and pundits alike.

The 25-year-old's form will please Guardiola, however, he has another issue - his club captain has six months left on his current contract and is likely to call time on an illustrious Manchester City career in the summer.

Fernandinho's exit will free up a spot in the squad for a defensive midfielder to come in and battle with Rodri for the starting position. It's been rumoured in recent weeks that alongside a striker and left-back, that is the position the club are looking to strengthen.

One player who has been linked with that spot is Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder, Denis Zakaria.

The combative midfielder has been earning rave reviews in the Bundesliga for a while now and his Mönchengladbach contract expires in six months' time.

With quotes relayed by Ronan Murphy, this is what the Director of Football at Borussia Park, Max Eberl had to say on the situation.

“There are no concrete offers for Denis Zakaria & Matthias Ginter," Eberl said.

"That there has been a lot of speculation is not surprising. Both have 6-month contracts, but if something else comes in winter, I can't rule out that one of them will leave.”

With Fernandinho still an able deputy, there are doubts whether Manchester City would entertain a January move for Zakaria. However, if he is available in the summer for free, the Blues will surely be in the race.

