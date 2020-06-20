“I could play in the Süper Lig in four or five years" - Man City star admits he could leave the club

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has admitted he could 'play in the Süper Lig in four or five years', in an interview with FutbolArena as relayed by Sport Witness.

Following yesterday's 'news' that Leroy Sané will not be extending his contract and is set to leave the club, Ilkay Gundogan has admitted he too could be leaving the club in the future to pursue a career in Turkey.

Despite playing for Germany, Ilkay Gundogan's parents are both from Turkey, which means there's no surprise as to why the midfielder may choose the Super Lig as his next destination.

“I could play in the Süper Lig in four or five years," Gundogan began, "I would love to do that. I could also very well imagine a job as a trainer. I’m currently happy here [#ManCity]. But things can change quickly in the football business..."

Gundogan only recently signed a four-year contract at the club - keeping him in sky blue until at least 2023. So it's unlikely the German is planning to leave any time soon, and this venture could be one for when he is nearing retirement.

