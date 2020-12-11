"I leave it to my agents..." - Premier League midfielder admits he is "aware" of Man City option

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz has admitted he is "aware" of the option Manchester City have to resign him, but that he is focusing only on his own performances on the pitch, report ESPN Brazil as relayed by Sport Witness.

The Brazilian also revealed that City manager Pep Guardiola did not want to sell him, and it was only visa issues that prompted the transfer to Villa.

Speaking publicly, Luiz (22), said: "I'm aware of the repurchase [option from Manchester City]. I try do my job on the pitch, that's the truth. These things I have to leave to my family, to my agents. They are off the field to play that role. I play my part on the pitch.”

The words certainly indicate that Luiz would be keen on a return to the Etihad, and there are likely many City fans out there who would also be happy for the reunion after Luiz's impressive 2019/20 season at the Midlands club.

Additionally, Guardiola may be happy for such a reunion too, based on Luiz's account of how he came to leave City.

“I did pre-season with Man City [in 2018] and it was very good, I ended up impressing Pep Guardiola, and he did everything he could for me to stay, but there was a visa problem. I won’t be blaming one or the other...", said Luiz.

This season, the defensive midfielder has played in all nine Premier Leagues games for Villa as they sit 11th in the table with two games in hand on most other sides.

He has earned a reputation for his composure in possession, tough tackling and powerful long-range efforts. Whether Luiz could succeed in the high-pressure demands of a midfield role in a Guardiola side remains to be seen, but it's not impossible that we'll find out one or the other in the near future...



-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra