"I leave it to my representatives, family and club to solve..." - Forward reportedly joining Man City opens up on transfer rumours

Despite some reports from Brazilian media being relatively murky, it appears as though Brazil and Fluminense sensation Kayky is on his way to Manchester City.

UOL have reported that the 17 year-old winger will join the Premier League club upon turning in June 2022.

While most youngsters signed by Manchester City find themselves placed into the City Football Group pipeline, it is claimed that as per a request made by Pep Guardiola, Kayky should first work with the academy and then make a ‘transition process’ to the first-team squad.

The young winger was recently asked about any interest from Manchester City, however he did not pay too much attention to the rumours.

“My head is fine, focused on Fluminense. Regarding transactions, I leave it to my representatives, family and club to solve,” said Kayky in quotes relayed by Sports Witness.

He continued, “I’m focused on playing. I’ll fulfil my dream of playing a Libertadores for Fluminense. I’m very focused and working to be able to do well in the Libertadores.”

The deal for Kayky is said to be in the region of €10 million, which could be looked at as a small fee for the player dubbed as the ‘next Neymar’.

The teenager, who is grabbing plenty of attention from football fans in England and across Europe, is certainly aware of the great opportunities that lie ahead for him.

“I’m living a dream, at a young age, to be able to have these things that I am having: to go to Libertadores so young, to be able to be in the starting line-up,” he said.

