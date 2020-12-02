SI.com
"I met Man City in Munich" - Former Arsenal star reveals he almost joined Premier League rivals

markgough96

Former Arsenal forward Lukas Podolski has revealed that he could have joined Manchester City in the 2007/08 season, but opted to return to the club where he started his career, FC Koln. 

Podolski, who was then a Bayern Munich player, was a big name in football and a Germany international. 

"I met Manchester City once in Munich. Back then, [Sven-Goran] Eriksson was the trainer, and we had talks", Podolski said, reports FT Redaktion as relayed by Sport Witness.

However, the allure of a return to Cologne proved irresistible. "[The talks were] very interesting, but I made up my mind that I want[ed] to go back to Cologne", revealed the striker. 

Nevertheless, Podolski did end up playing in the Premier League, after signing for Arsenal in 2012, making 82 appearances and scoring 31 goals.

fbl-eng-pr-arsenal-man-city
(IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images)

Currently, the 35 year-old plays in Turkey for Antalyaspor. With 49 goals to his name in 130 caps for Germany, there's no denying the striker would have been a huge signing for City back in 2007.

Perhaps, Podolski regretted his decision, as it was the following summer when City were taken over by the Abu Dhabi United Group and transformed into a footballing powerhouse.

-----

