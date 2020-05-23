'I really like English football...I appreciate Manchester City' - Argentine winger reveals wish to play in the Premier League

Argentine winger Agustín Urzi has spoken of his admiration for Premier League football and Manchester City in particular, amid talk of a move to England, report Europa Calcio as relayed via Sport Witness.

Urzi (20), presently plays for Banfield in his native Argentina. His performances in the Argentina Primera Division this season have earned him a place in the nation's Under-23 side.

Additionally, Urzi has been scouted by a number of Serie A clubs. However, speaking to Europa Calcio, the winger expressed his wish was to move to England - and Man City in particular.

“I really like English football...I appreciate Manchester City both for the style of football they’ve adopted and for their footballers', Urzi said.

City's strong recent history of welcoming Argentine players into the first-team setup, such as Sergio Aguero, Carlos Tevez, Pablo Zabaleta and Martin Demichelis, likely explains Urzi's affinity for the club.

Urzi seems eager to fellow in the footsteps of his compatriots, but a move to Pep Guardiola's side is unlikely to happen soon, with Urzi still only an emergent star in Argentina.

Nevertheless, if he continues to impress, City appear strongly positioned to win a battle for the Banfield winger's signature.

