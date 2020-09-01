SI.com
"I still have one season left with them and I hope to return" - Man City defender opens up on his future

Nathan Allen

Eric Garcia has reiterated that he "told City that I was not renewing", but added that "I still have one season left with them and I hope to return". 

The 19-year-old centre-back was speaking to the media at a press conference on Tuesday, ahead of the international break, which he will spend with Spain's first team.

Early on in August, manager Pep Guardiola confirmed that the player did not want to sign a new contract at the club, despite ending the season as a regular starter.

Most recently, García has been associated with City's rumoured bid to sign Argentine legend Lionel Messi from Barcelona after the forward announced that he wants to leave his club. 

GettyImages-1196537552

He was asked about the potentially game-changing transfer, but stayed coy, saying with a smile that "at City we have not spoken anything of which Lionel Messi could come".

He added that "Everyone would like to have Messi on their team" when asked.

García has most heavily been linked with former club Barcelona, who reportedly want the defender back as a potential successor to Gerard Pique under the regime of Ronald Koeman, who took over as manager last month. 

The Spaniard broke through as a first-team regular at City after the lockdown-enforced break, culminating in a start in City's disastrous Champions League exit at the hands of Lyon. 

