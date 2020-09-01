SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

“I think a move to Man City is likely." - Barcelona presidential candidate opens up on Lionel Messi saga

Nathan Allen

An FC Barcelona presidential candidate has called Lionel Messi's proposed move to Manchester City "likely", according to Goal. 

Toni Freixa, who finished rock bottom of the 2015 election with only 3.7% of votes, said that the Argentine legend would be a good fit at City.

"I think a move to City is likely," Freixa said, "With Pep, Messi experienced his most brilliant years. It would be logical if they worked together again. City also has the financial means to build a team that can win anything."

He went on to emphasise that he does not believe there is much chance of Messi changing his mind. 

fbl-eur-c1-barcelona-napoli (4)

"As I have heard from several sides, the decision the player has come to is one that has matured over several years and is irrevocable. I don't believe that there is any going back."

Messi's transfer saga kicked off on Tuesday last week, when he sent a fax message to Barcelona's board confirming his desire to leave the club this summer. While he believes that there is a valid clause in his contract allowing him to do so for free, the club interpret it differently. 

Messi has been heavily linked with a move to City in the week since then, with some reports going as far as to suggest that he has already agreed financial terms with the club. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Barcelona had already agreed a deal with Man City defender before contacting club chiefs

City agreed to negotiate a deal for the 19-year-old- only to be discover that he had already agreed personal terms with the Catalan club.

Nathan Allen

Man City ‘promised’ Serie A centre-back - €65M fee plus bonuses agreed

Manchester City have already been ‘promised’ the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly ahead of next season, according to the latest reports from Italy, with the Premier League side set to pay an initial fee of €65 million.

Freddie Pye

Serie A defender asking club to lower asking price with Man City locked in negotiations

The Napoli defender has been linked heavily with a move to Manchester City all summer- and now sources are saying he's getting sick of waiting.

Nathan Allen

Napoli ready to close the deal or 'at least find an agreement' with Man City over star defender

Napoli are ready to close the deal, or at 'least reach an agreement' with Manchester City for Kalidou Koulibaly.

Adam Booker

Lionel Messi's contract states he CAN leave for free - Barcelona president branded a "clown" by journalist for not knowing

The Lionel Messi saga is entering its most dramatic stage yet, with the latest reports from Spain now claiming that the Argentinean's contract stipulates that he can join Manchester City for free.

markgough96

Man City believe that 'everything is on track' regarding purchase of Barcelona star

Man City believe that everything is on track regarding Lionel Messi, and they are waiting (as before) for Barcelona and Messi to resolve their issue.

Jack Walker

Departure of Barcelona star to Man City seen as 'inevitable' by the board

Powerful figures at the Spanish club want to persuade president Bartomeu to let Messi go, according to reports.

Nathan Allen

Man City considering a €100 million plus player deal for Barcelona star

Three first-team regulars have been ruled out of negotiations and won't be leaving the Etihad in a deal for Lionel Messi.

Nathan Allen

by

King Kun

Man City send Serie A club final ultimatum for star defender - €70 million fee mentioned

Pep Guardiola's side have presented Napoli with a take-it-or-leave-it-offer. That's according to Il Mattino, who say that City have given the Naples club a final offer of €73m (£65m) including bonuses.

Nathan Allen

Man City will move for Napoli centre-back once deal for Barcelona star is completed

New reports indicate that the Napoli centre-back will be signed by City after the situation surrounding Lionel Messi is resolved.

Nathan Allen