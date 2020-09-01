“I think a move to Man City is likely." - Barcelona presidential candidate opens up on Lionel Messi saga

An FC Barcelona presidential candidate has called Lionel Messi's proposed move to Manchester City "likely", according to Goal.

Toni Freixa, who finished rock bottom of the 2015 election with only 3.7% of votes, said that the Argentine legend would be a good fit at City.

"I think a move to City is likely," Freixa said, "With Pep, Messi experienced his most brilliant years. It would be logical if they worked together again. City also has the financial means to build a team that can win anything."

He went on to emphasise that he does not believe there is much chance of Messi changing his mind.

"As I have heard from several sides, the decision the player has come to is one that has matured over several years and is irrevocable. I don't believe that there is any going back."

Messi's transfer saga kicked off on Tuesday last week, when he sent a fax message to Barcelona's board confirming his desire to leave the club this summer. While he believes that there is a valid clause in his contract allowing him to do so for free, the club interpret it differently.

Messi has been heavily linked with a move to City in the week since then, with some reports going as far as to suggest that he has already agreed financial terms with the club.

