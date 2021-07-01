“I Think Man City Will Do Something Big” - Fabrizio Romano Provides Major Updates on Harry Kane Saga

It is no secret that Manchester City will have a big July ahead of them, as Europe’s superstars return home from Euro 2020 - and the king of transfer news, Fabrizio Romano, has confirmed that.

While the major international tournaments have, perhaps, slowed down the world of transfers, the Premier League champions appear ready to hunt their targets down in July when the tournaments have wrapped up.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said this about the club’s summer plans during the latest episode of the ‘Here We Go’ podcast, “I think Man City will do something big this summer. They want to do an important deal after Euro 2020.”

Centre-forward has been the position of interest for the club, and all of those associated.

With Sergio Aguero now officially a Barcelona player, a new chapter of goal scoring excellence needs to begin for Pep Guardiola.

Want-away Tottenham striker Harry Kane appears to Pep Guardiola’s main man, however, striking a deal with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy for his prized asset is no easy feat - with most outlets reporting that £150 million is the minimum offer that will be accepted for the striker.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the club’s stance on Harry Kane remains the same, and they are still saying, "He is not leaving the club", and they are still 'convinced' that they can keep the player this summer.

However, Harry Kane's desire is to leave, according to Duncan Castles speaking on the 'Transfer Window Podcast'.

According to Castles, the 27-year-old is 'very much pushing for a move' away from Tottenham this summer, and 'nothing has changed' since his public statements.

Manchester City however, appear set to go all out in order to secure the Tottenham man, and could to be willing to offer some players to sweeten the pot for the North London club.

Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, and even Raheem Sterling even mentioned in recent weeks as possible sacrificial lambs in the Kane deal.

