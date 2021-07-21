"I Think That Manchester City Are Now Leading The Race..." - Fabrizio Romano Provides Major Update on Portugal Star's Future

Fabrizio Romano has provided Manchester City fans with a fresh development on the club's interest in Sporting left-back, Nuno Mendes.

The Portugal international has been linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium for several months now, and is viewed by many within football to be the next big defensive superstar with his meteoric rise showing no signs of slowing.

With Manchester City sustaining various problems at left full-back over the years, Mendes had been highlighted by various sources to be one potential solution to the position, however the player's valuation has always been a stumbling block.

This week, Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest on the situation, while speaking on his official Twitch channel, and suggested that Manchester City have emerged as the firm leaders in the race for the player's signature.

Speaking on his official Twitch channel on Tuesday, Fabrizio Romano explained that while Manchester City have shown an intention to offer a significant fee for the player, they are still far from the valuation that Sporting hold.

Romano said, "I think Manchester City are now leading the race, but they're really far from what Sporting are asking [for Nuno Mendes]."

"€50 million is the value of the player, according to Sporting. City are prepared to offer, because there is still no official bid, around €25 million."

"So there is still a big gap between the two club's value, and that's why it's not easy."

Whether or not Manchester City decide to turn this valuation into an official bid, at an improved level, that remains to be seen - especially considering their priorities lie in other position this summer.

Elsewhere, Manchester City are continuing their pursuit of Tottenham's Harry Kane and Aston Villa's Jack Grealish - however, there have been no major developments on either player since the end of the European Championships.

With that being said, there is an understanding that Manchester City will launch official bids for both men in the coming weeks, and the club certainly appear to hold some level of confidence in signing both - with no real alternatives to the Villa man in particular.

