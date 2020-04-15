City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

“I want to go to Man City; it would be great for my career" - South American right-back reveals career ambition

harryasiddall

Peruvian youngster Kluiverth Aguilar has said in a recent interview with Revista Blanquiazul that a move to Manchester City would be 'great for his career' and his representatives are negotiating that possibility. 

The 16-year-old, currently playing for Peruvian side Alianza Lima, has spoken about his desire to one day move to the current Premier League champions. However, according to his comments, that move could be sooner rather than later. 

oly-fbl-u23-par-per

Aguilar said: “I want to go to Man City; it would be great for my career - I want to get to a team of that magnitude. Truth is that I still have nothing closed with them. At the moment, my father and my representative are seeing that.”

With these comments, it could be possible we see the youngster in a sky blue shirt quite soon. Although it's likely it will be a few years in the EDS squad, or even at one of the City Football Group clubs, before we'll see Aguilar anywhere near a first team place.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Independiente launch 'Operation Aguero' in a bid to tempt him into a summer move

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero could be on the move from the club a little earlier than expected, with the current boss of Independiente keen to sign him in the summer.

harryasiddall

Leroy Sane's new representatives speak out regarding a move to Bayern Munich

The new representatives of Manchester City winger Leroy Sane, LIAN Sports, have spoken out for the first time regarding the ongoing transfer saga involving Bayern Munich, as reported by SPORTBILD.

Freddie Pye

Man City 'weighing up' paying Inter stars €111 million release clause - player 'not convinced' on joining club

Manchester City look to be considering a move for Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez; however, the player does not himself seem set on a move just yet.

harryasiddall

Man City 'ask' Inter Milan CEO about centre-back - Barcelona also interested

Manchester City have reportedly asked about the availability of Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni.

harryasiddall

Man City midfielder 'likes to believe' he is one of the world's best players

Man City midfielder Bernardo Silva admitted that he likes 'to believe' that he is one of the best players in the world, in conversation with B/R Football.

markgough96

“The Premier League is always a dream, so I hope I can return one day" - Former Man City player opens up on possible return

Former Manchester City youth prospect Rony Lopes has discussed his career in a sky blue shirt and how he dreams one day of a Premier League return.

Danny Lardner

Man City amongst a host of European clubs scouting Ajax youngster - £6 million fee mentioned

Manchester City are amongst a host of top European clubs reportedly scouting Ajax youngster Sontje Hansen.

Harry Winters

Man City star predicts teammate 'will become one of the best midfielders in the world, very soon'

Bernardo Silva has been singing the praises of Phil Foden in conversation with B/R Football, predicting that the teenager will 'become one of the best midfielders in the world'.

markgough96

"Some clubs have more power with the media than others" - Bernardo Silva describes why some Man City players haven't won individual awards

Bernardo Silva has stated that "some clubs having more power with the media", as the main reason why his Manchester City teammates haven't won individual awards.

harryasiddall

My Unpopular City Opinion - #1

We took to Twitter and Instagram to ask our followers for their most unpopular Manchester City opinions - brace yourself, this could get interesting...

Freddie Pye