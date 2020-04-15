“I want to go to Man City; it would be great for my career" - South American right-back reveals career ambition

Peruvian youngster Kluiverth Aguilar has said in a recent interview with Revista Blanquiazul that a move to Manchester City would be 'great for his career' and his representatives are negotiating that possibility.

The 16-year-old, currently playing for Peruvian side Alianza Lima, has spoken about his desire to one day move to the current Premier League champions. However, according to his comments, that move could be sooner rather than later.

Aguilar said: “I want to go to Man City; it would be great for my career - I want to get to a team of that magnitude. Truth is that I still have nothing closed with them. At the moment, my father and my representative are seeing that.”

With these comments, it could be possible we see the youngster in a sky blue shirt quite soon. Although it's likely it will be a few years in the EDS squad, or even at one of the City Football Group clubs, before we'll see Aguilar anywhere near a first team place.

