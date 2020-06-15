"I would think about it and it is probable they would leave"- Napoli president sets star players' asking price

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has spoken about Kalidou Koulibaly and Fabian Ruiz possibly leaving the club. The Italian said that an offer of €100 million would make him "consider" a deal, according to Corriere dello Sport.

“If City, United or PSG with €100m showed up, I would think about it and it is probable they would leave, if their will was to do so," the chairman said. "I don't even consider an offer of €60m...”



De Laurentiis is the chairman of both Napoli and Bari, the latter of which play in Italy's third division. He is also a prolific producer for Italian movies.

He also gave his opinion on the spending of other clubs in Italy, and why he believes Napoli haven't won the Serie A title over giants Juventus in recent years.

“I am solid, if I wanted to win the Scudetto at any cost today I would find myself with three, four hundred million debts. I look around and see companies at 500, 600 million, less a billion. I don't owe anyone a sh*t."



