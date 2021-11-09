Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    "If Barcelona Are Interested... They Will Start the Machinery" - Pep Guardiola Responds to Reports of Interest in Man City Star

    Pep Guardiola has responded to a question at a recent charity event concerning reports linking Raheem Sterling to Barcelona in Spain, stating that he was unaware of any interest from his former side.
    Author:

    Speaking at a charity event at a golf course in Barcelona, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was asked directly about the recent rumours in the Spanish media linking Barcelona to Raheem Sterling.

    Pep Guardiola's comments are interesting more for what they do not say, as the Manchester City manager failed to say anything about his preference for Raheem Sterling to stay with the club.

    Mundo Deportivo, as relayed and translated by Sport Witness, reported the Catalan's comments this week, with Pep Guardiola explaining, “I have no idea, not that I know… And obviously I would not tell you this either."

    “We have too much work to do, but if Barcelona are interested in any of our players, I am convinced that… Barcelona continues to be an attractive club, more than attractive. The city, the club, the history and this for the coaches, for the players, always seduces a lot."

    Guardiola closed, “If Barcelona are interested in our player, they will start the machinery, it is transatlantic. Barcelona, ​​in the good and the bad, can do what they want.”

    Read More

    However, Guardiola is well-known for his willingness to allow players to leave who want to leave, and Raheem Sterling has recently made known his openness to a move abroad. 

    This season, Sterling's fall from grace at the Etihad Stadium has deepened, with the forward starting only three Premier League games and one Champions League match so far. 

    The England international, though, is often involved in matches even if only as a substitute, and Raheem Sterling will surely be provided enough minutes to prove he is worthy of a regular starting role.

    Sterling's contract expires in 2023, and Manchester City may well be prepared to cash in on the player they signed from Liverpool in 2015. 

    Recent reports have resurfaced linking Sterling to Barcelona in a player-exchange deal, this time involving Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong - who was a target of Guardiola's while the youngster was still at Ajax.

