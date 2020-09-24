SI.com
"If there was a player that deserved that type of move, it was certainly him.” - Former coach discusses defenders move to Man City

Adam Booker

New Manchester City signing Nathan Aké made his debut for on Monday in Manchester City’s 3-1 win at the Molineux. The Dutch international signed for Pep Guardiola’s side for £41 million during the summer transfer window. Starting in the left centre-back role next to John Stones, Aké impressed in his 90 minute debut.

Aké’s former coach at Bournemouth, and now current Bournemouth manager was not surprised by the young defender’s performance, citing his time with Aké in these quotes provided by the Bournemouth Echo:

"I think if you’re ever going to leave any team, Manchester City is going to be right high up there near the top of the list if you could hand pick a team that you could go and play for…"

wolverhampton-wanderers-v-manchester-city-premier-league (11)

“Nathan deserved it. The way he conducted himself in training, the way he played and how he represented this club was first class. You couldn’t fault him. If there was a player that deserved that type of move, it was certainly Nathan Ake.”

“I worked a lot with Nathan Ake. Whenever you’ve worked with players closely like Nathan, see them go on to do well, and excel at their respective clubs, you sit back and take great pride and happiness from seeing that…"

"To see Nathan [Ake] slot in at centre-half for one of the greatest teams in Europe and look as comfortable as he did was no surprise for me, but it was great to see."

