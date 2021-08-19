August 19, 2021
“If We Receive A Bid For €100M, I’ll Think About It” - Club President Opens Up On Star Striker's Future Amid Man City Talk

The president of Fiorentina has commented on rumours linking the club’s star striker with a move away from the Serie A side this summer, and Manchester City are understood to be interested in acquiring the player.
City are in the market for a striker this summer and given Pep Guardiola’s side’s evident struggles in the final third across the previous 12 months, the recruitment of a new centre-forward is seen as a priority.

The Premier League champions are keen to fill the void created by the departure of Sergio Agüero - who left for Barceloa earlier in the summer, and whilst Harry Kane is known to be the club’s prime target, another potential name has surfaced.

Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic has been fiercely linked with a move to the Etihad this week and reports have suggested that the Blues are willing to sign the Serbian should they be unable to acquire Kane.  

As relayed by the ever-reliable transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Fiorentina's club president Rocco Commisso, has commented on rumours linking La Voila's star striker with a move away.

Recent reports indicate that the Serbian is a target for Premier League duo Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as the reigning La Liga champions Atletico Madrid. 

It has also been reported by Florence-based reporter Sara Meini that Vlahovic is 'ready to say goodbye' to the Italian outfit this summer.

As reported Fabrizio Romano, Fiorentina president Rocci Commisso has stated that he is “planning to keep Vlahovic this summer

However, Commisso noted, “If we receive a bid for €100 million, I’ll think about it”.

Owing to his intelligent movement and clinical finishing, Dusan Vlahovic is regarded as one of the most highly-rated young strikers in Europe, and last season, recorded a total of 21 goals in 37 Serie A appearances.

At just 21-years old and likely to cost significantly less than Harry Kane, the potential acquisitio of the Serbian international is a concept that seems to be a real possibility according to the latest information. 

