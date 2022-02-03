Ilkay Gundogan Attracting Interest from Premier League, Bundesliga and La Liga Clubs - Man City in Talks Over Contract Extension

Clubs in the Premier League and abroad are reportedly interested in a move for Ilkay Gundogan, while the German may be set to sign an extended deal at Manchester City, as per new information.

While the likes of Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo and Rodri have been hailed for their performances so far this season, Ilkay Gundogan has gone relatively under the radar despite his crucial element to Pep Guardiola's side.

Despite not being in the same goalscoring form as he was towards the back end of Manchester City’s title winning run during the 2020/21 campaign, the Germany international midfielder has been quietly brilliant once again.

However, sides across Europe are claimed to be eyeing up a potential move for Manchester City's vice-captain, as he continues to operate at a world-class level at 31 years of age.

According to the information of Italy-based journalist Ekrem Konur, Ilkay Gundogan is attracting ‘interest’ from clubs in the Premier League, Bundesliga and La Liga.

However, it is further stated by Konur that the German international is set to be subject to ‘talks’ with Manchester City to extend his contract until 2025.

The midfielder’s career trajectory at the Etihad Stadium has seemingly been that his form under Pep Guardiola has been on the rise as he gets older, playing his best football in a Manchester City shirt in the previous campaign.

With club captain Fernandinho becoming accustomed to a more reduced role this season, Gundogan has been the Premier League champions’ skipper for the majority of games, highlighting the respect he commands within the dressing room.

It looks unlikely that Manchester City will let a player as vital to their operation as Ilkay Gundogan depart, with the possibility of an extended contract seeming like it is on the cards instead.

