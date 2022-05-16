Ilkay Gundogan Boards Flight as Manchester City Tell Midfielder He Is Free to Find a New Club This Summer

Ilkay Gundogan is set to leave Manchester City in the summer, according to a new report, with just over a year left on his current deal at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City are understood to be in pursuit of a dynamic, box-to-box midfielder to bolster their options in the middle of the park at the end of the season.

Fernandinho is set to bid farewell to the Premier League champions after nine years at the Etihad Stadium, which is likely to leave a significant hole in the squad that has already seen Vincent Kompany, David Silva and Sergio Aguero depart in the last three years.

Frenkie de Jong, Declan Rice and Paul Pogba are amongst the names that have been linked with a switch to Manchester in the summer, with City expected to switch their focus to signing a midfielder and finally announcing their capture of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

IMAGO / Sportimage However, according to a new report from England, Fernandinho is not the only member of the current group of City midfielders set to leave in the summer. IMAGO / NurPhoto According to the latest information of Mike Keegan of The Daily Mail, Ilkay Gundogan is set to part ways with the current league leaders at the end of the ongoing season. IMAGO / News Images

Gundogan, whose current deal in east Manchester expires next summer, has reportedly been told by officials at the Etihad Stadium he is free to search for a new club at the end of the season - with the possibility of a contract renewal unlikely at this point.

Furthermore, the 31-year-old was spotted boarding a private jet to Madrid from Manchester Airport on Monday, though the purpose of the trip is unknown after the Manchester City first-team were given two days off by manager Pep Guardiola after their 2-2 draw with West Ham on Sunday.

Gundogan has registered eight goals and six assists in 42 appearances across all competitions for City this season.

The Germany international is in line to feature in City's final game of the league campaign against Aston Villa at the weekend, in what could prove to be his last appearance for the Blues as Guardiola's men look to clinch their fourth Premier League title in five seasons.

