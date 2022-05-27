Ilkay Gundogan Drops Major Hint on Manchester City Future Following Pep Guardiola Admission

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has revealed he will soon hold talks with the club over his future as he enters the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City are believed to be in the market for a dynamic, box-to-box midfielder in the summer transfer window to replace Fernandinho, who is expected to return to Brazil after lifting the Premier League for the fifth time in his final season in Manchester.

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips and Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong are amongst the names linked with a switch to the Etihad Stadium ahead of the new campaign, with City keen to bolster their midfield ranks to challenge on all fronts again next term.

The past few weeks have seen speculation emerge surrounding the future of Ilkay Gundogan, who is entering the final 12 months of his current contract at City after scoring twice in quick succession to help the Blues retain the league title in surreal fashion against Aston Villa last weekend.

IMAGO / Sportimage In an interview with German sports magazine Kicker this week, the 31-year-old has revealed he will conduct discussions with the Etihad outfit over his future at the Etihad Stadium sooner rather than later. IMAGO / Sportimage "We will sit down together in due course and exchange our ideas and plans, and then we will see what comes out of it," the Germany international said, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness. IMAGO / Sportimage

"Football-wise, there is certainly still no better address than Manchester City under Pep Guardiola, and I think that will hardly change in the next few years."

Whilst Gundogan has been a crucial cog in Pep Guardiola's side since he became the Catalan's first signing at the club in 2016, the former Borussia Dortmund star has not always been first-choice in midfield and was left on the bench for a number of crucial league and cup ties last term.

Gundogan added: “Of course, I would have liked to play a little longer in one or two important games over the last few months. That’s not a secret. I am a player who always wants to play.”

