Report: Ilkay Gundogan Could Leave Manchester City And Join Juventus This Summer

Ilkay Gundogan is heading into the last year of his contract and there has been little talk of club and player being close to agreeing an extension. This has left the midfielder's future at the club in doubt, with many clubs believed to be monitoring his situation. 

One of those clubs is believed to be Juventus, who according to reports want to sign the midfielder this summer. 

Gundogan vs Villa Home 1

Gundogan has been one of City's most important players over the last few seasons. The midfielder had a remarkable season in the 2020/21 campaign, in which the German was City's top goal scorer in the Premier League as they went on to win the title. 

Gundogan was just as pivotal in City's title win last season. The midfielder scored two goals in the Cityzens' title deciding game against Aston Villa, helping the club come back from being 2-0 down to winning the game 3-2. 

Despite his key contributions in the last two seasons, it now seems the midfielder will be leaving the club in the near future. Calcio Mercato Web are reporting that Gundogan's contract talks with City aren't progressing and that the Bianconeri would like to sign the German this summer, stating that he is valued at €25million. 

Whether Juventus' pursuit of Gundogan is successful or not, it appears the Germany international is unlikely to stay at the club beyond next year. 

The German's contractual situation is yet to be resolved and the midfielder could potentially leave on a free next summer, so if City want to gain a fee for the 31-year-old they would be inclined to sell him this window. 

