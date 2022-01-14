Ilkay Gundogan Refuses to Rule Out Bundesliga Return During Twitter Q&A

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has refused to rule out a return to the Bundesliga in the future, although the Germany international has stated that he is currently 'very happy' at the Etihad Stadium.

Gundogan, who was Manchester City's first signing under the management of Pep Guardiola, moved to the Premier League from Borussia Dortmund for an estimated £20 million in 2016.

The German international, who has made 232 appearances and won 10 pieces of silverware including three Premier League titles since signing for the Etihad club, is currently contracted until 2023.

In November, City Xtra reported the information of Ekrem Konur, who claimed that the current Premier League Champions were set to hold talks with the 31 year-old about a possible two-year contract extension, which would keep Gundogan at the Etihad until the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Gundogan, who made his City debut in the Champions League against Borussia Mönchengladbach in September 2016, has featured in 22 matches for the current Premier League leaders so far this season.

The 31 year-old played a key role in Manchester City's title victory last year, with Gundogan scoring an impressive 17 goals across all competitions, including 13 strikers in the Premier League.

However, the German has teased a possible return to his native Germany in the future, while speaking to fans during a recent Q&A on Twitter this week.

Answering a question from a Borussia Dortmund supporter about whether he would be open to returning to the German top-flight during his footballing career, the 31 year-old responded.

"I'm very happy at Man City right now, but never say never. The Bundesliga is still a great league that I'm following a lot. It will always be interesting for a German national player."

Gundogan scored during City's 4-1 win over Swindon Town in the FA Cup last Friday, and is set to be involved in Saturday’s upcoming top of the table clash against Chelsea, who are managed by his former boss at Dortmund, Thomas Tuchel.

