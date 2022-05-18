Ilkay Gundogan's Wife Reveals Truth About Manchester City Exit Claims After Suspected Madrid Trip Fuelled Transfer Speculation

Sara Arfauoi Gundogan, Ilkay Gundogan's wife, has released a statement on social media addressing the recent speculation surrounding the Manchester City midfielder's future at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City are understood to be in pursuit of a dynamic, box-to-box midfielder to bolster their options in the middle of the park at the end of the season.

Fernandinho is set to bid farewell to the Premier League champions after nine years at the Etihad Stadium, which is likely to leave a significant hole in the squad that has already seen Vincent Kompany, David Silva and Sergio Aguero depart in the last three years.

Frenkie de Jong, Declan Rice and Paul Pogba are amongst the names that have been linked with a switch to Manchester in the summer, with City expected to switch their focus to signing a midfielder and finally announcing their capture of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT Earlier this week, a report emerged suggesting Ilkay Gundogan was set to leave Manchester City in the summer and that the German had boarded a private jet to Madrid from Manchester Airport to spark uncertainty over his future at the Etihad Stadium. IMAGO / Sportimage Whilst sources close to the club revealed the 31-year-old's agent was left furious with the timing of the report, Fabrizio Romano subsequently claimed there are 'serious chances' of Gundogan bidding farewell to the Premier League champions at the end of the season. IMAGO / NurPhoto However, in an Instagram post released on Tuesday evening, Gundogan's wife Sara Arfauoi revealed the couple recently got married following reports suggesting the newly weds had taken a two-day trip to Rome instead, with the City first-team squad given two days off after a draw at West Ham on Sunday.

In a collaborated post with her husband, Mrs Gundogan wrote: "We are married, we are really happy. We wanted to keep it private but unfortunately after this fake news about my husband (Ilkay), I felt forced to say the truth."

Additionally, Mrs Gundogan addressed the ongoing rumours about them having taken a trip to Madrid this week, rubbishing the claims as 'fake news' and confirming the pair have not travelled to the Spanish capital since the return leg of City's Champions League semi-final clash against Real Madrid.

Gundogan has just over a year left on his current contract at Manchester City and whilst there has not been much talk of a potential renewal for the 31-year-old, a departure will see Pep Guardiola lose his very first acquisition following his arrival to east Manchester in 2016.

It is worth noting that the caption accompanying Mrs Gundogan's post has since been edited, as it now reads: "We are married. We are really happy - can’t wait to celebrate with our families and friends."

Manchester City can wrap up a fourth Premier League title in five seasons with three points against Aston Villa on Sunday, with Gundogan expected to be available after starting his side's most recent outing at the London Stadium on the bench.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube