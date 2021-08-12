"I'll See What The Club Want Me To Do" - Man City Forward Discusses Possible Summer Transfer Move

Manchester City youngster Liam Delap has expressed his faith in the club to make the right decision for his future, amid talk that a loan move to a Championship side is likely this summer.

In recent weeks, several Championship clubs have been linked with a loan deal to sign Delap (18).

Stoke City, West Brom, Middlesbrough, Derby and Millwall have all been named as potential suitors.

However, a deal has yet to be completed due to the youngster's injury, with the nature of the problem not yet revealed publicly.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Delap said, "Obviously, [my future is] up to the club. I think what's happened at the club so far has been amazing for me and I trust them to make the right decision."

"I've been extremely happy with everything that's happened at City. I'm really happy here and I'll just see what the club want to do for me."

Delap's comments suggest that he is happy to place his faith in the Manchester City hierarchy to decide where he ends up this season, rather than having his heart set on a particular club.

The England Under-18 international added, "I just want to keep working hard and obviously every chance I get to go and play in the first team I go and take it"

"I just work as hard as I can and every minute I get is an added bonus. As a footballer, you just want to play as much as you can and that will be my target this season, just to play as much as I can."

One thing is for certain, and that is the Championship side that ends up landing Delap will be thrilled at the prospect.

Last season, the striker scored 24 goals and registered five assists in just 20 games to help fire the City Under-23s to their first Premier League 2 title.

