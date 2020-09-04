"I’m ready to sell him if some club will submit the right bid." - Napoli chairman hints at Man City transfer

Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis has spoken more about the transfer saga involving defender Kalidou Koulibaly, according to Calcio Napoli 24.

The Senegalese captain has been publicly on City's radar for several months now, but Napoli's stubbornness over the 29-year-old's transfer value has remained a hurdle in the process.

The Italian chairman, who also works as a film producer, said recently: "I’m ready to sell him if some club will submit the right bid."

The quote can be read as an indirect commentary on City's transfer strategy, who have been attempting to keep the price tag as low as possible for Koulibaly. The club have made it clear that they are willing to walk away from a deal over the matter of a transfer value, as they did for their brief pursuit of Virgil Van Djik several years ago.

The Napoli chairman also added: “I was wrong not to sell Koulibaly for £110M," in reference to a bid reportedly placed last summer by Manchester United. The current valuation by Napoli for Koulibaly is lower than that amount, with many reports placing it around the €80 million mark.

