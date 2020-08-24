'I'm very confident that we can reach an agreement' - Bundesliga manager confesses Man City player is a key target

RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann has revealed that he is 'confident' of signing Manchester City defender Angelino, and added that he believes the player 'wants' the deal to go ahead, reports BildSport as relayed by InsideFutbol.

Angelino spent the second half of the season on loan with the Bundesliga outfit, where the Spaniard impressed onlookers with a number of assured displays in the left wing-back position.

This included eye-catching performances in the Champions League, most notably for the match-winning assist as Leipzig knocked Atletico Madrid out of the competition to secure an unprecedented place in the semi-finals.

Leipzig had an option to buy Angelino for around £25m, which was not taken up. However, Nagelsmann's comments confirm that a deal remains possible.

'I'm very confident that we can reach an agreement with Man City, now that both clubs are out of the Champions League. Angelino is a very interesting player for us and he wants to stay with us too', the German manager said.

This contradicts other reports which have alleged Angelino is ready to fight for his place in the City squad. Other reports have also credited Barcelona with an interest in the full-back.

If Angelino does leave, it begs the question of whether Pep Guardiola intends to bolster his options in the left-back position, given the club's issues in that position over the years.

