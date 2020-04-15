City Xtra
Independiente launch 'Operation Aguero' in a bid to tempt him into a summer move

harryasiddall

Argentinian giants Independiente have launched 'Operation Aguero' in a bid to persuade the striker to join the club in the summer, as relayed by the Mirror. 

The 31-year-old, who's contract expires at the end of next season, has been forever touted to return to Independiente once he calls time on his magnificent Manchester City career. Lucas Pusineri however, the current coach of the side, is hoping to bring him to the club a little earlier than expected. 

manchester-united-v-manchester-city-premier-league (21)
Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Pusineri starts by saying: “We are saving him the No 10 shirt. I have a beautiful friendship with Kun and hopefully I can be his coach tomorrow.

Hopefully I can meet him again. He must be encouraged by a good project that surrounds him well. I am excited to see him at Independiente again. Steps are being taken and hopefully he can return with good effect and give joy to the fans,” he concludes.

manchester-city-training-session

Whatever Agüero decides is best, we're sure his departure will be an emotional one; with a replacement of the Argentine's ilk near impossible to find. 

