Inside Aston Villa and Their Knowledge of Man City's Interest In £100M-Rated Jack Grealish This Summer

Aston Villa's stance and views on the Jack Grealish situation have come to light, amid fresh reports of a big-money assault from Manchester City this summer.

The Premier League champions have been linked with Grealish since the turn of the year, and all reports since that moment have tied the England international to a staggering £100 million asking price.

Manchester City are unlikely to reach those heights, given that their priorities this summer lie in other positions - namely striker - but that hasn't stopped various media outlets from linking the club with a high-profile move for a player that is admired by so many at the club, including Pep Guardiola.

Only recently, the Telegraph reported that Etihad officials were ready to break the Premier League transfer record for the Aston Villa captain - as part of a report on the Harry Kane situation and the club's reluctancy to be drawn into a summer-long saga.

Despite the staggering claims above, Ashley Preece of Birmingham Live has provided the latest on the Jack Grealish situation - from the standpoint of Aston Villa themselves.

Preece reports that despite claims such as Manchester City's intention to break a record for Jack Grealish, Aston Villa 'remain unaware' of transfer interest surrounding their prized asset.

It is further explained in the report that there has been no contact from Manchester City, no formal or official bids, while Aston Villa have never even put a valuation on the club captain - despite suggestions that the club would want no less than £100 million for the player.

In the meantime, Manchester City will almost certainly be piling their attention onto the pursuit of Harry Kane this summer, with the feeling on Monday being that the club had signalled their intention to spend upwards of £100 million on the striker.

This position has, and always will be, the priority for Etihad officials this summer, following the departure of Sergio Aguero at the start of the month and Manchester City's struggles in front of goal last season - despite winning the Premier League for the third time in the last four seasons.

Nevertheless, should we see the expected departure of Bernardo Silva this summer, with the Portuguese international actively seeking a move away, then the necessary funds could be sourced to finance a move for Jack Grealish in addition to a marquee striker signing.

