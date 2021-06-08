Inside Barcelona Meeting With Man City Star's Agent - Player Sees La Liga Club 'Favourably'

Further information has come to light surrounding the meetings between Barcelona and the agents or representatives of two of Manchester City's key players.

It was reported over in Spain on Monday night that meetings had been held between the agents of Manchester City duo Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez, and details surrounding these meetings have now surfaced.

There have obviously beens doubts about the credibility of these claims, mainly due to the financial situation at the Camp Nou - with the La Liga giants known to be in substantial debt and focusing more on free agents this summer.

Journalist Jose Alvarez, who first reported the information exclusively on El Chiringuito, provided further details on his Twitter page, where he speaks about the roles of the agents and the views of the players themselves towards a possible Barcelona switch in the coming months.

On the subject of Ilkay Gundogan, Jose Alvarez explained that while Barcelona 'likes the player very much', the Manchester City midfielder himself sees the Camp Nou club 'favourably'.

On the meeting that he revealed took place, Ilkay Gundogan's uncle - who also acts as the player's agent, was present at the meeting among others.

As expected and anticipated by various Manchester City supporters on social media, Alvarez does clarify that any move for the Germany international would require a difficult negotiation for various reasons - but despite that, it is clarified that there was indeed a meeting between the relevant parties.

Moving on to what could possibly be the more difficult of the two, and speaking on Riyad Mahrez, Jose Alvarez explains that while Barcelona like the player, they are well aware that they are far from what Manchester City could ask for in regards to a transfer fee, as well as the player's salary.

While the possibility of Riyad Mahrez moving to Barcelona was simply 'offered', according to Jose Alvarez, Ilkay Gundogan's situation is labelled as being 'different'

While both of these players seem like a distant possibility of moving away from the Etihad Stadium at present, the landscape could change within the space of two new signings.

It is known that Manchester City do in fact hold an interest in both Jack Grealish and Harry Kane - and the arrival of the England international duo would almost certainly pose a threat to the game time of both Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez, albeit indirectly through different positions.

