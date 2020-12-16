Intentions of Man City full-back revealed amid interest from Premier League club

Manchester City left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko does not plan on leaving the club for the moment, but could be persuaded to go if a big European offer were to come in for him, according to journalist Igor Tsyganyk as relayed by Sport Witness.

The Ukrainian has found himself low in the pecking order for Pep Guardiola so far this season, making just five appearances for the Blues in all competitions.

However, as he did when linked with a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers a few years ago, Zinchenko reportedly wants to stay and fight for his place.

If the situation were to change and the 24-year-old decided to leave, it would take a very tempting offer to lure him away from the Etihad Stadium - “many clubs” want to sign him, but “not everyone can afford him”.

It would reportedly take an offer from a “top three club” in one of Europe’s top five leagues - the Premier League, the French Ligue 1, the Spanish La Liga, the Italian Serie A or the German Bundesliga - to convince Zinchenko to leave Manchester City.

-----

You can follow us for live transfer updates here: @City_Xtra