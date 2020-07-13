City Xtra
Man City handed significant as boost as Inter Milan centre-back's price has 'radically dropped' - move dependent on Champions League ban

Danny Lardner

Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar's asking price has ‘radically dropped’ to €40-50 million, according to the  outlet FCInterNews.

The Slovakian defender has been heavily linked with City for some time now, and should Manchester City's ‘interest materialise' Inter would ‘listen and reflect’ to any offer they would receive.

Indeed, Manchester City are reportedly considering making an offer for the 25-year-old, with his price tag now set at around €50 million, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport in Italy.

fbl-ita-seriea-lazio-inter

The Champions League ban was lifted as per an official statement from CAS on Monday morning. This will undoubtedly be a massive boost for Manchester City's transfer plans this summer, and could prove to be pivotal should the Etihad club file an official interest in Milan Skriniar or any of their other top defensive targets.

