Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar's asking price has ‘radically dropped’ to €40-50 million, according to the outlet FCInterNews.

The Slovakian defender has been heavily linked with City for some time now, and should Manchester City's ‘interest materialise' Inter would ‘listen and reflect’ to any offer they would receive.

Indeed, Manchester City are reportedly considering making an offer for the 25-year-old, with his price tag now set at around €50 million, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport in Italy.

The Champions League ban was lifted as per an official statement from CAS on Monday morning. This will undoubtedly be a massive boost for Manchester City's transfer plans this summer, and could prove to be pivotal should the Etihad club file an official interest in Milan Skriniar or any of their other top defensive targets.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra