Inter Milan considering a move for Man City striker if star man leaves the club

Nathan Allen

Inter Milan are considering making a move for Sergio Agüero in the summer if they need a striker, according to reports by Alfredo Pedulla.

Agüero, who turns 32 in June, is coming to the end of his contract at Manchester City, and Inter may look to swap one Argentine striker for another by signing Kun - if Lautaro Martinez leaves for Barcelona. Journalist Alfredo Pedulla is reporting that Inter are keen on the idea of signing Agüero if their star goalscorer does indeed move on.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Martinez is the main piece of a complicated rumour jigsaw that could involve Portuguese right-backs Joao Cancelo and Nelson Semedo, with various reports suggesting that Cancelo could move to Inter, with Semedo ending up at Manchester City and Martinez at Barcelona to replace the ageing Luis Suarez. The plot may have just thickened with the addition of Agüero's name to the mix. 

Club legend Agüero is City's all-time top goalscorer, a record he claimed in Naples in 2017, and has now bagged over 250 times for the club. He's expected to join fellow City icons Pablo Zabaleta, Yaya Touré, Vincent Kompany, David Silva and Fernandinho as the highest-profile names to depart the club during Pep Guardiola's reign. 

