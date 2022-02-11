Inter Milan Encouraged to 'Keep an Eye' on Manchester City's Interest in Star Forward - €70 Million Valuation Set

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez is said to have caught the eye of Pep Guardiola, with a move to the Premier League champions being reported in Italy.

Last season, with the departure of club legend Sergio Agüero and the failure to secure the signing of Harry Kane, Manchester City have had to operate without the presence of a traditional striker.

The decision to utilize Gabriel Jesus as a winger and Ferran Torres’ switch to Barcelona in January are all issues that have added to the Sky Blues’ striking woes.

As a result, a host of number nines across Europe have been linked with a high-profile switch to the Etihad Stadium next season.

According to a report by InterLive, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Inter Milan are said to have been encouraged to ‘keep an eye’ on Manchester City’s interest in Lautaro Martinez.

Further details suggest that Pep Guardiola is understood to be a ‘great admirer’ of the Argentine striker.

It has also been claimed that for a move to come to fruition, Inter ‘only want cash, no less than €60 or €70 million’, while the Premier League champions have been reported to offer Gabriel Jesus in a player-plus-cash deal.

However, the Nerazzurri are deemed as ‘not ready’ to accept such an offer on the table from the Sky Blues.

While City are stated to have the financial muscle to ‘meet the demands’ set by the Serie A giants, a question mark hangs over whether they can ‘convince’ Martinez to swap Milan for Manchester - considering the player signed a contract extension with club till 2026 as recently as October last year.

Ultimately, Inter Milan are reportedly willing to let their talisman leave, only due to their ongoing financial troubles and their need to strengthen across the board.

As well-rounded as Lautaro Martinez has been in Italy, the 24-year old still has a long way to go to be considered in the upper echelon bracket of strikers in world football, which makes a potential switch look unlikely from a Manchester City point of view.

