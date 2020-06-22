City Xtra
Inter Milan make England & Man City defender their 'top target' this summer

harryasiddall

Inter Milan have made Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker their 'top target' this summer, however the Blues are in no rush to sell the defender, according to a report by Martin Blackburn of the Sun. 

In the last few months, Joao Cancelo has been constantly linked with a move to Inter Milan; now, it's fellow right-back Kyle Walker that's linked with a move to Italy. The report suggests the Serie A giants have made the England international a 'top target' for this summer. 

City maintain that they are in no rush to sell Walker and see him as a key part in the side for next few years. Walker's performances have dramatically improved this season, and some say that's due to the signing of Cancelo.

Walker has also recently signed a contract extension with the club - keeping him at the Etihad until 2024. 

'It is weird...You could hear every word' - Man City winger reveals what it was like to play Arsenal in Wednesday's 3-0 win

Bernardo Silva has revealed what it was like to play without fans in the 3-0 defeat of Arsenal, report the Telegraph.

markgough96

'I can't understand why' - Man City midfielder opens up during interview

Bernardo Silva has given a frank and in-depth interview to the Telegraph, revealing his thoughts on City's Champions League future and individual awards.

markgough96

'I hope to...stay for longer' - Man City given boost as key player commits to the club's future

Ederson has expressed his happiness in Manchester and his readiness to extend his stay with City, report ESPNBrasil.

markgough96

Man City remain 'confident' about CAS appeal - club could 'shake the market' following a positive outcome

Manchester City 'remain confident' of a positive outcome from their CAS appeal against their two-year ban from European competition by UEFA, according to Jose Alvarez.

Freddie Pye

Exclusive: City Xtra in conversation with Man City's rising star Cole Palmer

It's been a turbulent few months for pretty much everyone, but for a certain rising star in the City Football Academy, there certainly was light at the end of the tunnel - that light came in the form of the Manchester City first-team for local lad Cole Palmer, and the promising 18-year-old has certainly grabbed the attention of so many City fans excited to get a glimpse of the 'next big thing' to come out of the CFA.

Freddie Pye

Predicted XI: Manchester City vs Burnley (PL)

Manchester City came back with a bang against Arsenal, but Burnley's visit to the Etihad Stadium on Monday night offers a very different challenge.

Nathan Allen

The Big Match Preview - Manchester City vs Burnley (PL)

Following the three month pause of Premier League football due to the Coronavirus, Manchester City marked their resumption of an elongated campaign with an effortless 3-0 win over former assistant manager Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal. As the games start to come thick and fast, next up for Guardiola’s side is Sean Dyche’s Burnley, who they welcome to the flag draped Etihad on Monday evening.

Harry Winters

Man City star to still be considered for selection before departure

Leroy Sané will still be considered for selection by Manchester City despite his refusal to sign a new deal.

Alex Farrell

Ask the Opposition - Manchester City vs Burnley (w/ ClaretsTalk)

Ahead of Monday night's Premier League fixture against Burnley, we caught up with Dan Barnes from ClaretsTalk for the opposition's thoughts ahead of the game.

markgough96

Bundesliga side prepare 'concrete negotiations' with Man City in bid to sign defender

RB Leipzig are preparing to hold 'concrete negotiations' with City in an attempt to sign Angelino on a permanent deal, report SportBild.

markgough96