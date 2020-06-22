Inter Milan make England & Man City defender their 'top target' this summer

Inter Milan have made Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker their 'top target' this summer, however the Blues are in no rush to sell the defender, according to a report by Martin Blackburn of the Sun.

In the last few months, Joao Cancelo has been constantly linked with a move to Inter Milan; now, it's fellow right-back Kyle Walker that's linked with a move to Italy. The report suggests the Serie A giants have made the England international a 'top target' for this summer.

(DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)

City maintain that they are in no rush to sell Walker and see him as a key part in the side for next few years. Walker's performances have dramatically improved this season, and some say that's due to the signing of Cancelo.

Walker has also recently signed a contract extension with the club - keeping him at the Etihad until 2024.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra