Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Inter Milan Reveal Nine-Figure Transfer Demands For Key Man City Target - Chelsea Also Interested

Inter Milan star, Romelu Lukaku will only be allowed to leave the Italian champions for a fee of €100 million, according to the latest reports.
Author:
Publish date:

The Belgian has enjoyed a stellar season in the Serie A, where he helped Antonio Conte's side ended Juventus' nine year domination of the Scuddeto. In 36 games, he's scored an impressive 24 goals and provided 10 assists.

In addition to an excellent club season, Romelu Lukaku has formed a deadly partnership with current Manchester City star, Kevin De Bruyne at international level.

Already in this years European Championships, the pair have combined to score four of Belgian's eight goals so far.

Italian newspaper, Corriere Dello Sport, as relayed by SempreInter, has revealed the striker will only be able to leave the club this summer for a fee of over €100 million.

READ MORE: Man City target swoop for Chelsea defender amid 'huge admiration'

READ MORE: Aymeric Laporte would be 'delighted' by Barca switch this summer

The paper does add the 28 year-old is happy in Milan and does not currently have a wish to leave the club. However, Manchester City and Chelsea are interested, even with a €100 million price tag.

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane is said to be Pep Guardiola's number one target, but the Belgian forward is another one that the manager admirers - and with them numbers, there's no surprise there.

Romelu Lukaku is definitely a world class striker, so he could be a key target for Manchester City if they fail to land their priority targets.

There wouldn't be a settling in period for the Belgian aswell, with him already enjoying spells with four Premier League clubs. 

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

1001204535
News

Man City Star Reveals 'Pinching Himself' At Club Breakthrough - Player Admits Key Inspirational Figure

sipa_33202724
Transfer Rumours

"Appreciated By Pep..." - Fabrizio Romano Provides Crucial Updates on Man City Pursuit of Tottenham's Harry Kane and Aston Villa's Jack Grealish

sipa_33910862
Transfer Rumours

Inter Milan Reveal Nine-Figure Transfer Demands For Key Man City Target - Chelsea Also Interested

1002827498
News

"My Heart Says He's Going To Stay..." - Man City Star's Mother Opens Up On Player's Future

58cINe5X3QaJofpwvnFw
News

Man City Full-Back Completes Summer Transfer - Begins Training This Week

47687375
Transfer Rumours

Man City Set To Offer Fresh Bid For £150M Striker After Euro 2020, Confirms Fabrizio Romano

sipa_33489573
Transfer Rumours

Man City and Aston Villa 'Agree' to £88M Deal for Jack Grealish

sipa_33914373
News

Crucial Injury Updates On Man City Duo Ahead of England vs Germany and Belgium vs Italy