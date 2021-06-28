Inter Milan Reveal Nine-Figure Transfer Demands For Key Man City Target - Chelsea Also Interested

Inter Milan star, Romelu Lukaku will only be allowed to leave the Italian champions for a fee of €100 million, according to the latest reports.

The Belgian has enjoyed a stellar season in the Serie A, where he helped Antonio Conte's side ended Juventus' nine year domination of the Scuddeto. In 36 games, he's scored an impressive 24 goals and provided 10 assists.

In addition to an excellent club season, Romelu Lukaku has formed a deadly partnership with current Manchester City star, Kevin De Bruyne at international level.

Already in this years European Championships, the pair have combined to score four of Belgian's eight goals so far.

Italian newspaper, Corriere Dello Sport, as relayed by SempreInter, has revealed the striker will only be able to leave the club this summer for a fee of over €100 million.

The paper does add the 28 year-old is happy in Milan and does not currently have a wish to leave the club. However, Manchester City and Chelsea are interested, even with a €100 million price tag.

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane is said to be Pep Guardiola's number one target, but the Belgian forward is another one that the manager admirers - and with them numbers, there's no surprise there.

Romelu Lukaku is definitely a world class striker, so he could be a key target for Manchester City if they fail to land their priority targets.

There wouldn't be a settling in period for the Belgian aswell, with him already enjoying spells with four Premier League clubs.

