Inter Milan will let Manchester City target Milan Skriniar leave the club, provided they receive a good enough offer, according to Corriere dello Sport as relayed by SempreInter.

City have developed a huge interest in signing the Slovakian centre-back, and Inter say they could let him go if they receive an offer in excess of €60 million.

Skriniar has become a key player for Inter after he arrived from Sampdoria in 2017 - this season he has played in every game for the club that he has been available for. However, the amount of money that Manchester City would be willing to pay for the defender would mean Inter would let Skriniar leave the club.

Liverpool and Manchester United are both also reportedly interested in the 25-year-old, with the latter rumoured to have offered Inter £60 million.

Recent reports suggest that City are open to offering striker Gabriel Jesus in exchange for the Skriniar - the Brazilian has 20 goals in all competitions this season.

