Inter manager Antonio Conte would be open to swapping centre-back Milan Skriniar in exchange for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus this summer, according to the Italian outlet SportMediaSet.

The Italian side would be willing to let Skriniar leave for Manchester provided that Jesus was to arrive in return. The Slovakian defender has only missed four league games for Inter this season, who currently sit third in the Serie A.

Manchester United are rumoured to have placed a bid for Skriniar valued at up to £60 million pounds, but the inclusion of Jesus in a potential swap deal will potentially sway Inter into letting the centre-back leave for Guardiola's side.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Jesus has netted an impressive 20 goals in all competitions this season, but some City fans have criticised his recent performances for a lack of ruthlessness in front of goal. With Kevin De Bruyne chasing the all-time Premier League record for assists in one season, Jesus' frustrating tendencies in front of goal have caused many fans to believe he isn't good enough to permanently replace Sergio Agüero when he leaves the club.

As of yet, no top-quality strikers have been linked with the club but if the 23-year-old were to leave Manchester, the search for the ideal replacement would be a very exciting one.

