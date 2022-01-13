"It Depends on the Financial Situation" - Journalist Offers Update on Future of Raheem Sterling Amid Links to Barcelona and Liverpool

Journalist Gianluca di Marzio has discussed the possibilities of Raheem Sterling moving away from Manchester City to Barcelona, as well as the possibility of a reunion with Liverpool in the summer, as part of a wide-ranging interview this week.

The 2020/21 season was not one Raheem Sterling will look back upon fondly, after his form took a major dip and the England international was no longer a nailed-on starter under Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola.

While Euro 2020 was a reminder of just how brilliant the Englishman can be when firing, the out-of-favour forward was linked with a move to Barcelona in the summer, with one report claiming that he viewed the Catalan side as the ‘ideal destination’.

In addition, there was also a suggestion that the 27-year would consider a shock return to Liverpool to get his career back on track, despite leaving the club in relatively controversial fashion back in 2015.

In a wide-ranging interview with German outlet Wettfreunde, Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio has revealed whether Raheem Sterling could still potentially move to Spain, or even make a sensational switch to Merseyside in the summer.

On a summer switch to La Liga, di Marzio explained, “In the summer, it (a possible Raheem Sterling transfer) depends on the financial situation with Barcelona. We’ll see if Barcelona hit a cash payment deal this summer.”

When asked about a potential Liverpool reunion, he revealed, “I do not believe that. Liverpool want young players who can become stars. They are only working towards the summer market because they have to make different offers. In this position, they have Salah and Mane and have to strengthen themselves in other positions.”

Sterling has showed signs of returning to his incredible self in recent weeks, with the speculation suggesting that a contract extension at the Etihad Stadium lies in the realms of possibility.

Despite the endless speculation around his future last summer, the Manchester City faithful would want to see Raheem Sterling continue his rich vein of form, as he remains one of the side’s most vital cogs.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra