Italian Giants 'Considering' Move For Man City Defender

Inter Milan are considering a move for Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy this summer.

The France international has endured a difficult time in Manchester since his £52 million switch from AS Monaco in 2017.

The 26-year-old's stint at the Etihad Stadium has been ravaged by injury, with there being massive doubts over his fitness and longevity within the club.

With two years left on his current deal at Manchester City, the full-back could be offloaded in an attempt to generate funds that would help the club in pursuit of their priority targets ahead of next season.

As reported by Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, translated and relayed by Sempre Inter, Benjamin Mendy has been identified as a potential signing by Inter Milan as they look to build on their Serie A success.

The report further states that it is highly likely that the ex-Marseille star could prove too costly for Inter this summer, owing to the financial restraints of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manchester United's Alex Telles and Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas are also being considered by the Italian outfit, who recently appointed Simone Inzaghi as Antonio Conte's managerial replacement.

Benjamin Mendy contributed two goals and two assists in 20 appearances across all competitions for Pep Guardiola's side over the course of the 2020/21 campaign.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has played the waiting game over the years, but after starring for club and country since the turn of the year, the 24-year-old is looking set to be the Catalan boss' first-choice pick, should they refrain from entering the market for a new left-back in the summer.

With João Cancelo, a natural right wing-back, providing reliable cover on the left side of defence, City could decide to cash in on Mendy if the right offer presents itself.

