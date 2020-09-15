SI.com
Italian giants 'evaluating' Man City defender - player 'gives his approval'

Nathan Allen

Nicolas Otamendi (32) has given five years of service at the Etihad Stadium and was one of the club's best players in their historic Centurions season. 

However, his position in the team has grown increasingly untenable in recent seasons as Pep Guardiola has begun to favour Fernandinho and Eric García as partners to Aymeric Laporte. Now, Nathan Aké looks likely to be just the first of two signings in that position this summer, meaning Otamendi is likely to be shipped out. 

According to Repubblica, Inter are one of the clubs "evaluating" Otamendi. Under Antonio Conte, the Italian giants have displayed a pattern of signing former Premier League players, including Ashley Young, Christian Eriksen, Aleksandar Kolarov, Romelu Lukaku, Victor Moses and Alexis Sanchez. 

Reports later on by the same publication claim the Argentine has 'given his approval' to the chance of moving to Inter Milan. The fee would be around €5 million, with Otamendi signing a three-year deal worth €3 million deal.

Furthermore, it looks likely that Diego Godín will be leaving Inter this summer. This could mean Otamendi is a viable option to replace the Uruguayan. 

However, the same source believes that Lazio could be among the sides competing for Otamendi's services. The Serie A outfit finished in fourth place last season and will be playing Champions League football this campaign. 

Otamendi has played over 200 times for Manchester City, scoring 11 goals. 

