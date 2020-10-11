SI.com
Italian giants willing to offer Man City striker a two-year deal - £7.3 million salary mentioned

Italian giants Inter Milan are willing to offer Manchester City star Sergio Agüero a two-year contract, with the option to extend by a further year, according to Calcio Mercato.

The Argentine is currently in the final year of his current contract and so far there have been no reports of discussions to extend his deal at the Etihad Stadium. The club's all-time greatest goalscorer may very well be on his way out of the club - and Inter Milan are reportedly interested.

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

With Sergio Agüero out of contract next summer, negotiations for a free transfer can begin as early as January - so it is feasible that his future could become a lot clearer around that time.

Inter are reportedly willing to offer the striker a two year deal, with the option to extend for a further year, if everything is going well. His salary will also be in the region of between £6.4 million and £7.3 million - a lot short of the around £11 million a year he reportedly earns at Manchester City.

